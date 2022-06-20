Shweta Tiwari

Despite two failed marriages, Shweta Tiwari is being a perfect mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Dholkia

Urvashi Dholakia is a single mother to two sons.

Source: Bollywood

Juhi Parmar

Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar is raising her daughter on her own. She was married to Sachin Shroff but they parted ways.

Source: Bollywood

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar set an example by adopting a girl. She is a single mother as she isn't married.

Source: Bollywood

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna is taking care of her two daughters on her own. She has suffered two failed marriages.

Source: Bollywood

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur was married to Shaleen Bhanot but after they separated, she has been taking care of their son.

Source: Bollywood

Deepshikha Nagpal

Deepshikha Nagpal has been raising her son and daughter as a single mother. She separated from husband in 2007.

Source: Bollywood

