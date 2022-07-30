Palak Tiwari's prettiest traditional looks

Looking for some desi style inspo? We are here with some curated looks of viral sensation Palak Tiwari. The gorgeous daughter of Shweta Tiwari has some pretty traditional wear collections.

A simple beauty

Here's Palak Tiwari dishing out some South Indian beauty vibes. White with gold and red border is usually great for attending your South India friends' family functions, no?

Ganpati at home?

When you welcome bappa by wearing his favourite colour dress. Here's what Palak wore for Ganpati celebrations once. Ganesh Chaturthi is about a month away.

BFF's sangeet

All your BFFs getting married and wondering what to wear and when? How's this pretty lehenga donned by Palak Tiwari for a sangeet night?

For Bhai ki shaadi

When it's your bhai ki shaadi, and you're aiming to look the hottest. Play and experiment with colours. Here's Palak Tiwari in a lilac lehenga choli.

Simple and subtle

When you have a small puja or havan at home wear pastel suits. Gold looks best of Palak Tiwari, no?

Saree much?

Don't shy or scare away from wearing a saree. Opt for a sheer floral one, just like Palak Tiwari here.

Desi kudi

When you feel like wearing only traditional clothes on some occasions. A sharara suit is cute. Palak seems to love shades of yellow.

Palak in a kurta

When visiting dance classes where classical is the dance form, what better than a loose-fitted kurta and palazzo? Palak looks pretty in a dark pink set, don't you think?

Monochrome suits

Opt for monochrome looks in different styles such as crochet, bandhani, embroidered and more. Here's Palak Tiwari in a royal blue dress.

Anarkalis

Anarkalis would never go out of style. Here's Palak Tiwari in a magenta-coloured Anarkali. She looks sooo darn pretty!

