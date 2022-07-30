Looking for some desi style inspo? We are here with some curated looks of viral sensation Palak Tiwari. The gorgeous daughter of Shweta Tiwari has some pretty traditional wear collections.Source: Bollywood
Here's Palak Tiwari dishing out some South Indian beauty vibes. White with gold and red border is usually great for attending your South India friends' family functions, no?Source: Bollywood
When you welcome bappa by wearing his favourite colour dress. Here's what Palak wore for Ganpati celebrations once. Ganesh Chaturthi is about a month away.Source: Bollywood
All your BFFs getting married and wondering what to wear and when? How's this pretty lehenga donned by Palak Tiwari for a sangeet night?Source: Bollywood
When it's your bhai ki shaadi, and you're aiming to look the hottest. Play and experiment with colours. Here's Palak Tiwari in a lilac lehenga choli.Source: Bollywood
When you have a small puja or havan at home wear pastel suits. Gold looks best of Palak Tiwari, no?Source: Bollywood
Don't shy or scare away from wearing a saree. Opt for a sheer floral one, just like Palak Tiwari here.Source: Bollywood
When you feel like wearing only traditional clothes on some occasions. A sharara suit is cute. Palak seems to love shades of yellow.Source: Bollywood
When visiting dance classes where classical is the dance form, what better than a loose-fitted kurta and palazzo? Palak looks pretty in a dark pink set, don't you think?Source: Bollywood
Opt for monochrome looks in different styles such as crochet, bandhani, embroidered and more. Here's Palak Tiwari in a royal blue dress.Source: Bollywood
Anarkalis would never go out of style. Here's Palak Tiwari in a magenta-coloured Anarkali. She looks sooo darn pretty!Source: Bollywood
