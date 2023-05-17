Shweta Tiwari's haircare routine at 42 for bouncy, shiny long hair
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Shweta Tiwari has shiny, bouncy tresses even at 42 and how?
Here's her haircare regime which you need to bookmark immediately.
Shweta Tiwari reportedly massages her scalp with olive oil before sleeping.
Shweta likes to keep oil in her hair overnight and prefers to wash in the morning.
Shweta believes in eating a balanced diet so that her hair is nourished.
The actress loves eating fruits, vegetables, roti and rice so that her hair gets nourishment.
Dry hair can be treated with Olive oil. Shweta's tresses are proof.
Shweta believes that homemade remedies are best for haircare.
The TV actres reportedly also likes to use hairpack made out of Amla and curd.
Shweta reportedly puts hairpack once a month.
For Shweta Olive oil is a remedy for hr hair issues as it keeps dandruff away.
Shweta reportedly likes to wash her hair at night.
