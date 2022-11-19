The mother of two gives a run to all young star kids as she looks stunning in this saree.Source: Bollywood
We are totally in love with Shweta's style which is all things classy and royal.Source: Bollywood
The actress who is 42 looks no less than 22 in this frame. What do you think?Source: Bollywood
Netizens have often said that Shweta looks like her daughter Palak's sister. We do agree on the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly does workouts which give balance and stability to her body.Source: Bollywood
The diva reportedly eats food rich in good carbs, proteins and fats.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked stunning in a casual outfit where she wore a beige coloured crop top.Source: Bollywood
Prerna aka Shweta's fans are always happy when she does sensuous photoshoots.Source: Bollywood
Shweta who rose to fame with her role as Prerna Basu from Kasautii Zindagi Kay looks sultry in a red saree.Source: Bollywood
Shweta surely proves with her fashion sense that you would surely be living a wrong life if you need reasons to be happy.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!