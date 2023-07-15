Shweta Tiwari's top 10 photos at 42 that prove she's ageing backwards
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Shweta Tiwari is hot in a bikini.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari poses for her fans from the swimming pool
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari enjoys herself in a swimming pool.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How sexy is she?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn in a black satin dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks sensational.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How spectacular is Palak's mom?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in the red chiffon saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hottest mom at 42 is Shweta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari flaunts her curves
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An avid social media user, she likes to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari's mom is so gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas' Salaar to Jr NTR's Devara: Most-awaited pan India projects from South Indian heroes
Find Out More