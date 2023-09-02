Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Remembering iconic moments of the Bigg Boss 13 winner from Salman Khan show

Sidharth Shukla left us early but gave us some memorable moments to cherish.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Sidharth Shukla death anniversary

Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise left his fans, friends, family and the entertainment industry shocked.

Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 moments

While people are still grieving the loss on his death anniversary remembering his iconic moments during his journey on Bigg Boss 13.

Friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

His camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill, fondly known as "SidNaaz," was a highlight of the season.

SidNaaz

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s adorable and playful moments won the hearts of viewers.

Fiery Arguments

Sidharth was known for his no-nonsense attitude and engaged in heated arguments with fellow contestants.

Confrontations

His conflicts with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai often made headlines and added drama to the show.

Balidaan Task

Sidharth's determination and competitive spirit were evident during the Balidaan task, where he performed daring stunts and won accolades for his bravery.

Romance with Rashami Desai

While they had their share of arguments, Sidharth and Rashami's romantic dance on the song Ang Laga De created buzz.

Luxury Budget Tasks

Sidharth often excelled in luxury budget tasks, displaying his leadership skills and ability to strategize effectively.

BB Elite Club Membership

His consistent performance earned him a spot in the BB Elite Club.

Dance Performances

Sidharth's dance performances, whether in tasks or during special occasions, showcased his entertaining and energetic side.

Winning the Show

Perhaps the most iconic moment was when Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

