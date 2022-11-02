It was in the Bigg Boss 13 house that Sidharth Shukla had once kissed Shehnaaz Gill in spiderman style.Source: Bollywood
Lately, the Uttaran actress was seen kissing Shalin Bhanot on his cheeks. Did they make their relationship official?
The duo were very expressive about one another when they entered the Bigg Boss house and their fans loved the same.
It was in the Bigg Boss 8 house that Diandra had kissed Gautam in a bathroom. There were rumours that she was pregnant.
The pair became famous because of the romantic chemistry that they had between them. They also became controversial because of the same.
The Pakistani star and Ashmit had come close many times in the Bigg Boss house. They became the talk of the town because of their relation.
Their romance was very well seen when they had entered the Bigg Boss house. Rajeev's ex-wife Delnaaz Paul was also at the show during that time.
