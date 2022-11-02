Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

It was in the Bigg Boss 13 house that Sidharth Shukla had once kissed Shehnaaz Gill in spiderman style.

Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot

Lately, the Uttaran actress was seen kissing Shalin Bhanot on his cheeks. Did they make their relationship official?

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

The duo were very expressive about one another when they entered the Bigg Boss house and their fans loved the same.

Diandra Soares-Gautam Gulati

It was in the Bigg Boss 8 house that Diandra had kissed Gautam in a bathroom. There were rumours that she was pregnant.

Tanisha Mukerji-Armaan Kohli

The pair became famous because of the romantic chemistry that they had between them. They also became controversial because of the same.

Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel

The Pakistani star and Ashmit had come close many times in the Bigg Boss house. They became the talk of the town because of their relation.

Sana Khan- Rajeev Paul

Their romance was very well seen when they had entered the Bigg Boss house. Rajeev's ex-wife Delnaaz Paul was also at the show during that time.

