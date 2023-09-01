Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's top 10 pictures that speak about eternal love

On Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, looking back his best moments with Shehnaaz Gill.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Gone too soon

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2 after he suffered a heart attack.

Shehnaaz, Sidharth’s deep bond

The two formed a deep connection inside Bigg Boss 13. Fans lovingly named them SidNaaz.

Made for each other

Their popularity grew post Bigg Boss 13 and they even did a few music videos together.

Lovely jodi

This jodi was loved by their fans and both Shehnaaz-Sidharth gave major love goals to all.

SidNaaz look cute

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were a match made in heaven and won hearts with their cute love story.

Much in love

This sweet picture of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will leave you asking for more.

Goofiness

Their fondness for each other was quite evident in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

Match made in heaven

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla loved each other's company. Their bond will bring a smile to your face.

Kiss of love

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's goofiness and cute nok-jhok were always on point.

Adorable smiles

Their infectious smiles have made a permanent place in fans’ hearts.

