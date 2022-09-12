TV jodis and their ship names

Here is a list of TV jodis and their ship names given by their fans will leave you amazed.

SidNaaz

Bigg Boss 13 famous jodi late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were lovingly called 'SidNaaz' by their fans.

MaAn

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly play the role of Anuj and Anupamaa. Fans lovingly call them MaAn.

KaiRa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are called as KaiRa by their fans.

AbhiRa

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are called as AbhiRa by their fans.

Arylie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are seen in Imlie. They are known as Arylie.

Fainat

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh a.k.a Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair are lovingly called as Fainat.

Raya

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the role of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans call them Raya.

