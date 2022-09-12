Here is a list of TV jodis and their ship names given by their fans will leave you amazed.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 13 famous jodi late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were lovingly called 'SidNaaz' by their fans.Source: Bollywood
Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly play the role of Anuj and Anupamaa. Fans lovingly call them MaAn.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are called as KaiRa by their fans.Source: Bollywood
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are called as AbhiRa by their fans.Source: Bollywood
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are seen in Imlie. They are known as Arylie.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh a.k.a Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair are lovingly called as Fainat.Source: Bollywood
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the role of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans call them Raya.Source: Bollywood
