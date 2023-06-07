Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding guest list: Top TV stars arrive

Sonnalli Seygall wedding guest list is something to check out for. She got married to Ashesh L Sajnani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Pyaar ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall married long time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani who is a hotelier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahatt Khanna arrived for the wedding ceremony wearing a nude coloured Punjabi kurti set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri was also spotted at the wedding venue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ridhima Pandit was also seen attending the Sikh wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looked pretty in a pink saree as she was brought by her family and friends to the wedding location.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Treasury graced Sonnalli's wedding wearing a pure white kurti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shama Skinader looked surreal in white as she put a dupatta on her head and posted a lot of wedding videos of Sonnalli's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She never spoke about her boyfriend before the wedding reports came out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raai Laxmi who is an Indian actress was also seen attending her bestie Sonalli's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding of the actress happended at a gurudwara in Santacruz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been dating Ashesh reportedly since the past 5 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen entering her wedding venue under a flowery chadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
