Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding guest list: Top TV stars arrive

Sonnalli Seygall wedding guest list is something to check out for. She got married to Ashesh L Sajnani.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sonnalli Seygall's wedding

Pyaar ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall married long time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani who is a hotelier.

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna arrived for the wedding ceremony wearing a nude coloured Punjabi kurti set.

Vardhan Puri

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri was also spotted at the wedding venue.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit was also seen attending the Sikh wedding.

Sonnalli's wedding outfit

She looked pretty in a pink saree as she was brought by her family and friends to the wedding location.

Shehnaaz Treasury

Shehnaaz Treasury graced Sonnalli's wedding wearing a pure white kurti.

Shama Skinader

Shama Skinader looked surreal in white as she put a dupatta on her head and posted a lot of wedding videos of Sonnalli's.

Sonnalli Seygall's love story

She never spoke about her boyfriend before the wedding reports came out.

Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi who is an Indian actress was also seen attending her bestie Sonalli's wedding.

Wedding venue

The wedding of the actress happended at a gurudwara in Santacruz.

Sonnalli's dating histroy

She has been dating Ashesh reportedly since the past 5 years.

Wedding entry

The actress was seen entering her wedding venue under a flowery chadar.

