Star Parivaar 2023: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly breaks down, Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's aerial act and more highlights

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's romantic dance to Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's aerial act; a look at the highlights from Star Parivaar 2023 show.

Janhvi Sharma

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

A sneak peek into Star Parivaar Awards 2023

The award show will air today October 1. The show will be a treat to all its fans.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's dreamy dance

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia will give a romantic performance on Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara and Abhimanyu to perform the aerial act.

Anupamaa's Baa danced on Pushpa song

Leela Baa of Anupamaa will be seen dancing on Rashmika Mandanna's song Sami Sami from Pushpa 2.

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's performance

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma to perform romantic dance number with Shakti Arora.

Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada's lovely performance

Teri Meri Doriyaann actors Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada will also give a romantic performance.

Pranali Rathod's car stunt

Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will do a car stunt along with Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly's amazing dance performance

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's solo dance performance grabbed all the attention.

Rupali Ganguly cried on the stage

The actress received award for best mother for her role as Anupamaa in the show. The actress got emotional.

Pravisht Mishra, Shagun Sharma's magical performance

Yeh Hai Chahatein's new jodi, Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma win hearts with their romance.

