Star Parivaar Awards 2023 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupal Ganguly and others who bagged trophies

Star Parivaar Awards 2023 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupal Ganguly, Shakti Arora and other top stars who took home laurels from the starry night

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has won the Best Pati and Best Pita awards for Anupamaa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Shreyansh Kaurav

Shreyansh Kaurav won Best Chota Sadasya for Abhir of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Aria Sakariya

Little Savi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took home the Chota Sadasya award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Sudhanshu Pandey

He won The Best Beta award for Vanraj Shah of Anupamaa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda

The hunk also won the Best Beta Award with Harshad Chopda

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Pranali Rathod

The actress got the Most Stylish Female Sadasya Award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Pranali Rathod

She took home the trophy for Best Bahu award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got Best Naya Sadasya Award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Karan Vohra

The Imlie star won Most Stylish Sadasya Male award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Bhavika Sharma

She was the Best Naya Sadasya Female for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Himanshi Parashar

Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyann won Best Beti Award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Himanshi Parashar

Neha Solanki of Titli won the Fresh Face award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Rupali Ganguly

She took home five awards as Anupamaa in various categories

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Jay Soni

Jay Soni aka Abhinav of YRKHH won Best Pita award

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Muskaan Bamne

She was awarded Best Sister for Pakhi from Anupamaa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who sizzled in backless gowns

 

 Find Out More