Star Parivaar Awards 2023 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupal Ganguly and others who bagged trophies

Star Parivaar Awards 2023 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupal Ganguly, Shakti Arora and other top stars who took home laurels from the starry nightSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Gaurav Khanna has won the Best Pati and Best Pita awards for AnupamaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shreyansh Kaurav won Best Chota Sadasya for Abhir of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Savi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took home the Chota Sadasya awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He won The Best Beta award for Vanraj Shah of AnupamaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The hunk also won the Best Beta Award with Harshad ChopdaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress got the Most Stylish Female Sadasya AwardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She took home the trophy for Best Bahu awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got Best Naya Sadasya AwardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Imlie star won Most Stylish Sadasya Male awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was the Best Naya Sadasya Female for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeiinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyann won Best Beti AwardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Solanki of Titli won the Fresh Face awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She took home five awards as Anupamaa in various categoriesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay Soni aka Abhinav of YRKHH won Best Pita awardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was awarded Best Sister for Pakhi from AnupamaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!