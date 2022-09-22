Here is a list of TV actors who were slammed online purely because of the negative characters they played in shows.Source: Bollywood
Sudhanshu Pandey was hated by fans for playing Vanraj in Anupamaa.
Karishma Sawant played Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans hated her for creating chaos in AbhiRa's lives.
Aishwarya Sharma's character Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the common target of trolls.
Akanksha played Kanal in in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and was scolded by a few ladies for playing an evil character.
Simran Budharup essayed a negative role in Pandya Store and received online hate.
Netizens are slamming Anupamaa's Toshu played by Ashish Mehrotra for being a cheater husband.
Vinay Jain plays Harshvardhan Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his character is not liked much by the fans.
Alpana Buch plays Baa in Anupamaa. She is often criticised for being so against Anupamaa in the show.
Hina Khan's character of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay was a negative one and fans were not happy with Komolika.
Thanks For Reading!