Sudhanshu Pandey and more Anupamaa actors who left the show and why!

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2024

Here is a list of actors who left Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa.

Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj has announced his departure from the series.

Paras Kalnawat who played Samar decided to leave the show after nearly four years.

Muskan Bamne, who played Pakhi left the series due to leap.

Anagha Bhosale who played Samar's girlfriend left the show to pursue a spiritual journey.

Sagar Parekh who played the role of Samar decided to leave after his character's death.

Tassnim Nerurkar, who portrayed Rakhi Dave said that her character was no longer required.

Alma Hussein who played Sara as she felt her character did not get much attention.

Aashish Mehrotra who played Toshu quit the show after four years.

Ashlesha Sawant who portrayed Barkha Kapadia left the show and shared the same on her social media.

