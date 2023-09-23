Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Kavya opens up about her mom's reaction to her new TV show

Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals why she chose the show Kavya and what was her mother Nilofer's reaction to ger new role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Sumbul got a lot of love from fans on Big Boss 16, where fans got to see the real side of the character Imlie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul plays the role of an IAS officer in her show, Kavya, which will be aired on Sony television.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul was very excited when she read the script, and she loved the challenging role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul plays the passionate and fearless woman and her sole purpose is to become an IAS officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul has always had a small family: her father and her sister, but after her father remarried Nilofer, she got her mother and one more sister. They all support Sumbul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul and Mishkat Varma (Adiraj Verma) have become very good friends and they support each other while shooting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul revealed recently that her mother is not from the TV industry, but likes her acting and appreciates her work. Her step-mom is excited about her new show and role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul was last seen in Imlie, for which she got huge appreciation. Now she is playing, Kavya, who is an IAS officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!