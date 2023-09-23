Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Kavya opens up about her mom's reaction to her new TV show

Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals why she chose the show Kavya and what was her mother Nilofer's reaction to ger new role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Sumbul on Bigg Boss

Sumbul got a lot of love from fans on Big Boss 16, where fans got to see the real side of the character Imlie.

Kavya ek Jazbaa ek Junoon

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS officer in her show, Kavya, which will be aired on Sony television.

Sumbul's new journey

Sumbul was very excited when she read the script, and she loved the challenging role.

Who is Kavya?

Sumbul plays the passionate and fearless woman and her sole purpose is to become an IAS officer.

Family support

Sumbul has always had a small family: her father and her sister, but after her father remarried Nilofer, she got her mother and one more sister. They all support Sumbul.

Sumbul’s bonding with Mishkat

Sumbul and Mishkat Varma (Adiraj Verma) have become very good friends and they support each other while shooting.

Her mother's reaction

Sumbul revealed recently that her mother is not from the TV industry, but likes her acting and appreciates her work. Her step-mom is excited about her new show and role.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul was last seen in Imlie, for which she got huge appreciation. Now she is playing, Kavya, who is an IAS officer.

