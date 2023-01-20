Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Avneet Kaur and more Top 10 TV actresses who are young but super-rich

There are many TV actresses like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Avneet Kaur to name a few who started working at a small age. Take a look at their net worth right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023
The Imlie actress who is now in Bigg Boss 16 has net worth is more than Rs 3 crore. Imagine, she is only 19 years of age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga will make her Bollywood debut soon. Her net worth at the age of 21 is more than 11 crore reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the Phulwa actress is around Rs 19 crore. The amount is hefty right?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress used to charge Rs 1 lakh for her role as Sonu in hit comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Balveer actress has a net worth of Rs 17 crore reportedly that also at the age of 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Balika Vadhu actress has a net worth of Rs 11 crore reportedly that also at the age of 26.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Begusarai actress who is only 18 has a net worth of around Rs 2-5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress has a net worth of around Rs 2-5 crore that also at the age of 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the net worth of the 23-year-old star is around Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the TV actress is around Rs 3 crore at the age of 25.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
