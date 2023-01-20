Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Avneet Kaur and more Top 10 TV actresses who are young but super-rich

There are many TV actresses like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Avneet Kaur to name a few who started working at a small age. Take a look at their net worth right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The Imlie actress who is now in Bigg Boss 16 has net worth is more than Rs 3 crore. Imagine, she is only 19 years of age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avneet Kaur

The Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga will make her Bollywood debut soon. Her net worth at the age of 21 is more than 11 crore reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair

The net worth of the Phulwa actress is around Rs 19 crore. The amount is hefty right?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Bhanushali

The actress used to charge Rs 1 lakh for her role as Sonu in hit comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sen

The Balveer actress has a net worth of Rs 17 crore reportedly that also at the age of 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avika Gor

The Balika Vadhu actress has a net worth of Rs 11 crore reportedly that also at the age of 26.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anchal Sahu

The Begusarai actress who is only 18 has a net worth of around Rs 2-5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reem Shaikh

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress has a net worth of around Rs 2-5 crore that also at the age of 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Bhatia

Best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the net worth of the 23-year-old star is around Rs 5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Digangana Suryavanshi

The net worth of the TV actress is around Rs 3 crore at the age of 25.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajal Aggarwal's Top 10 adorable pics with son Neil that have our heart

 

 Find Out More