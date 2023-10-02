Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals her current equation with Fahmaan Khan; shares a message for him

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan were loved as Aryan and Imlie. They also shared a good bond off-screen but now their friendship is no longer the same.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

TV's favourite jodi

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been loved as Imlie and Aryan. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen bond was so pure and strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No more friends!

However, after Sumbul's Bigg Boss 16 journey, their friendship broke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan blames Sumbul's father?

Post the fight, in one of the interviews, Fahmaan Khan blamed Sumbul's father for their fall out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not talking!

Since then, Sumbul has not spoken to Fahmaan Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will not comment...

Sumbul has always maintained that she will not speak about Fahmaan in interviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul finally speaks up!

However, recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sumbul revealed her current equation with Fahmaan. She did not speak about it but sent a message for him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul's message for Fahmaan

Sumbul shared, "The thing is right now also I really don't prefer talking about it. All I can say is I wish him the best. That's all."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan speaks about Sumbul

Earlier, Fahmaan spoke about her and said that there was never a problem between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will #SuMaan get back?

Well, if there are no issues, fans hope that they get back together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul's new project

Sumbul is seen in Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon with Mishkat Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa, Anuj and other Top 12 TV jodis who are best friends in real life

 

 Find Out More