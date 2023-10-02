Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals her current equation with Fahmaan Khan; shares a message for him

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan were loved as Aryan and Imlie. They also shared a good bond off-screen but now their friendship is no longer the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been loved as Imlie and Aryan. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen bond was so pure and strong.
However, after Sumbul's Bigg Boss 16 journey, their friendship broke.
Post the fight, in one of the interviews, Fahmaan Khan blamed Sumbul's father for their fall out.
Since then, Sumbul has not spoken to Fahmaan Khan.
Sumbul has always maintained that she will not speak about Fahmaan in interviews.
However, recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sumbul revealed her current equation with Fahmaan. She did not speak about it but sent a message for him.
Sumbul shared, "The thing is right now also I really don't prefer talking about it. All I can say is I wish him the best. That's all."
Earlier, Fahmaan spoke about her and said that there was never a problem between them.
Well, if there are no issues, fans hope that they get back together.
Sumbul is seen in Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon with Mishkat Varma.
