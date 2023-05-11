TV actresses educational qualifications

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame has a degree in Hotel Management.

Sumbul Touqeer who was the face of Imlie serial is reportedly studying from a private institute and also has got training at Monika Verma's Sehejmoodra Acting Academy.

Megha Chakraborty has graduated from University Of Calcutta.

Niharika Chouksey studied at Ryan International School and as of now is studying reportedly at a private institue for further studies.

Ami Trivedi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame graduated from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Shubhangi Atre has a MBA in Marketing from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee completed studies from National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Gia Manek has graduated from Gujarat University. She has a degree in Advertising and Marketing.

Ayesha Singh went to Patrick's School, Agra and then to St. Patrick's Junior College, Agra. She has a degree in law from SNDT Women's University, Mumbai.

Disha Vakani graduated in Dramatic Arts from Gujarat Arts and Science College.

