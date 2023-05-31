Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Anushka Sen and more: Top 12 TV stars whose parents played a major role in their careers

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Anushka Sen and more: Top 12 TV stars who got immense support from their parents in their careersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father Hasan Touqeer manages her work. The actress is still a minor. He is her pillar of strength in life and professional endeavours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Producer Rajan Shahi gives credit to the mother of Shivangi Joshi, Yashoda for the success of the actress. The lady single-handedly stood by her girl's decision.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajat Tokas' dad Ramvir helped his son a lot in his acting career. He too started very young.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash's mom went to auditions with her daughter when she found out that she was serious about becoming an actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's father took the decision to shift to Mumbai from Delhi as she embarked on her acting career. He is there at her every step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coming from a conservative Gujarati home, Karishma Tanna's acting dreams were fully supported by her mother. She also moved in with her daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agra girl Ashi Singh had her mom's steadfast support as she moved to Mumbai to become an actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Nigam's mother Vibha managed his work for the longest time. He started as a child artiste.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sen's father Anirban manages her work. He even travels with her when she goes abroad for professional assignments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anita Hassanandani got solid support from her mother to make a career as an actress. She lost her dad early in life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai began working early to support her family, Her mom Rasila accompanied her for auditions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Sharma's mom Sania has always supported her daughter's tinseltown dreams. She even refuted claims that Paras Chhabra and she were dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
