Top 10 TV Actresses whose eyes speak volumes

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer has the eyes of an actress. From rage to love, they speak to the cameras

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks stunning in her photoshoots and her gaze is gorgeous

Jennifer Winget's eyes do the talking and the pic is proof

Tina Datta has one of the most beautiful pair of eyes in Indian TV

Surbhi Jyoti is an expression queen and her eyes play a main role

Fans swoon over how beautifully Aditi Dev Sharma's eyes speak to the cameras

Helly Shah's eyes have never failed her when it has come to conveying emotions on screen

Asha Negi has gorgeous doe eyes that mesmerize audiences

Shivangi Joshi's doe eyes can take through a range of emotions

Tejasswi Prakash unleashes her seductive avatar with her beautiful eyes

