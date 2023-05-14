Top 10 TV Actresses whose eyes speak volumes
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer has the eyes of an actress. From rage to love, they speak to the cameras
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks stunning in her photoshoots and her gaze is gorgeous
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget's eyes do the talking and the pic is proof
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Datta has one of the most beautiful pair of eyes in Indian TV
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Jyoti is an expression queen and her eyes play a main role
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans swoon over how beautifully Aditi Dev Sharma's eyes speak to the cameras
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helly Shah's eyes have never failed her when it has come to conveying emotions on screen
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Negi has gorgeous doe eyes that mesmerize audiences
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi's doe eyes can take through a range of emotions
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash unleashes her seductive avatar with her beautiful eyes
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mother's Day 2023: Sheezan M Khan, Sidharth Shukla and TOP 10 TV celebs whose lives where shaped by their mothers
Find Out More