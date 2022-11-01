TV stars and their unique hidden talents

TV actors are blessed with hidden talents that are not known to many. From Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Pranali Rathod to Tejasswi Prakash; here is a list of TV actors and their hidden talents.

Janhvi Sharma

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora has learnt Tarot card reading. He has been a tarot card reader since 2008.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a great dancer and often shares her dance videos on Instagram.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat showcased his talent as a sculptor and always manages to create a beautiful Ganesha idol. He is also a talented painter too.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod is a fabulous singer in real life and has showcased her skills.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has taken training in rifle shooting and is also a honorary member of the Bhopal Rifle Shooting Association.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash has learnt classical singing for four years and plays Sitar.

