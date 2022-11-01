TV actors are blessed with hidden talents that are not known to many. From Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Pranali Rathod to Tejasswi Prakash; here is a list of TV actors and their hidden talents.Source: Bollywood
Shakti Arora has learnt Tarot card reading. He has been a tarot card reader since 2008.Source: Bollywood
Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a great dancer and often shares her dance videos on Instagram.Source: Bollywood
Raqesh Bapat showcased his talent as a sculptor and always manages to create a beautiful Ganesha idol. He is also a talented painter too.Source: Bollywood
Pranali Rathod is a fabulous singer in real life and has showcased her skills.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi has taken training in rifle shooting and is also a honorary member of the Bhopal Rifle Shooting Association.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash has learnt classical singing for four years and plays Sitar.Source: Bollywood
