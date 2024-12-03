Who is Sunil Pal? A look at 49 year old comedian's net worth, happy family pictures and more
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 03, 2024
Popular comedian Sunil Pal is a well-known actor and voice actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He wrote and directed a comedy film, Bhavnao Ko Samjho with 51 stand-up comedians.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He was born in 1975 into a middle-class Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Pal's net worth is estimated around 4.7 Million dollars which is Rs 39 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Pal is married to Sarita Pal and has 2 sons - Saral and Prahal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Pal has been part of films like Hum Tum and Phir Hera Pheri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He was last seen on the screens in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pehle in 2018 and later stepped away from the limelight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Pal is one of the most celebrated comedian and performer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His perfect comic timing and on-point mimicry skills managed to impress all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2: Here's how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and other charged for their roles
Find Out More