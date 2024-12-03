Who is Sunil Pal? A look at 49 year old comedian's net worth, happy family pictures and more

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2024

Popular comedian Sunil Pal is a well-known actor and voice actor.

He wrote and directed a comedy film, Bhavnao Ko Samjho with 51 stand-up comedians.

He was born in 1975 into a middle-class Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra.

Sunil Pal's net worth is estimated around 4.7 Million dollars which is Rs 39 crores.

Sunil Pal is married to Sarita Pal and has 2 sons - Saral and Prahal.

He rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Sunil Pal has been part of films like Hum Tum and Phir Hera Pheri.

He was last seen on the screens in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pehle in 2018 and later stepped away from the limelight.

Sunil Pal is one of the most celebrated comedian and performer.

His perfect comic timing and on-point mimicry skills managed to impress all.

