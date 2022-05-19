TV actresses all set to return on-screens

Shivani Pawaskar

Sriti Jha

After Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha has taken up Khatron Ke Khiladi, her first reality TV show...

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is also making her debut in the reality TV world with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12...

Rubina Dilaik

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to challenge herself with Rohit Shetty's stunt based TV show...

Mahhi Vij

Laagi Tujhse Lagan fame Mahhi Vij will be seen in a Netflix series in a never-before-seen avatar...

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has signed a web series too, reports state...

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is returning with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan in season 4 with Parth Samthaan and the rest of the cast...

Surbhi Chandna

Ishqbaaz and Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna has been approached for a Saurabh Tewari's show lined up for Colors...

