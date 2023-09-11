Surbhi Chandna's Top 10 classy ethnic wear for this festive season

Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna celebrates her birthday today. The diva has the best ethnic wear collection for the festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
It is Surbhi Chandna's special day today and we went through her Instagram. The diva has got an amazing collection of ethnic wear.
Surbhi's outfits have always been classy. However, this yellow printed saree is just the best. Her designer blouse wins hearts.
This cotton saree can be the best for the working women during this festive season.
This is our most favourite from the collection. This yellow suite is definitely the right choice for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Surbhi looks no less than a royal princess in this black designer suite. The heavy jewellery looks so nice with outfit.
We loved Surbhi Chandna white floral design lehenga and the off-shoulder choli gives it a perfect Indo-western look.
Wow! This is an Indo-western outfit again. Surbhi has the right choice when it comes to jewellery.
A simple peach chikankari dress looks perfect for the festive season.
This plain yellow saree has our heart. Again, it is the jewellery that steals the show.
Surbhi's floral pink printed saree is too pretty.
