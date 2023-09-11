Surbhi Chandna's Top 10 classy ethnic wear for this festive season

Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna celebrates her birthday today. The diva has the best ethnic wear collection for the festive season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Birthday girl

It is Surbhi Chandna's special day today and we went through her Instagram. The diva has got an amazing collection of ethnic wear.

Classy

Surbhi's outfits have always been classy. However, this yellow printed saree is just the best. Her designer blouse wins hearts.

Work wear collection

This cotton saree can be the best for the working women during this festive season.

Pretty

This is our most favourite from the collection. This yellow suite is definitely the right choice for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Black is best

Surbhi looks no less than a royal princess in this black designer suite. The heavy jewellery looks so nice with outfit.

Beautiful

We loved Surbhi Chandna white floral design lehenga and the off-shoulder choli gives it a perfect Indo-western look.

Diva

Wow! This is an Indo-western outfit again. Surbhi has the right choice when it comes to jewellery.

Simple and sweet!

A simple peach chikankari dress looks perfect for the festive season.

Elegant

This plain yellow saree has our heart. Again, it is the jewellery that steals the show.

Flowers Flowers!

Surbhi's floral pink printed saree is too pretty.

