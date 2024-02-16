Surbhi Jyoti to Surbhi Chandna: Top 7 TV actresses getting married in 2024
On social media, Divya Agarwal and Apoorva Padgaonkar recently revealed their intended wedding date: February 20, 2024.
Bigg Boss 13 star Aarti Singh and her partner Deepak Chauhan are soon to tie the knot. Aarti and Deepak are rumored to tie the knot in April or May of 2024.
According to media sources, Sonarika and Vikas are scheduled to tie the knot at Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore, on February 18, 2024.
Actress Alisha Singh of "Dil Dosti Dance" has announced her engagement to Devesh Sengar. His fiancé is not well known at this time.
Surbhi and her longtime partner Karan R Sharma are getting ready to marry. Apparently, the two are getting married on March 1, 2024.
Fame from "Ishqbaaz" Nehallaxmi Iyer and her partner Rudresh Joshi are getting ready for their wedding. It appears that the two have scheduled their wedding for February 22, 2024.
In 2024, Surbhi Jyoti will get married to her boyfriend.The 'Naagin 3' actress and Sumit Suri are reportedly getting married within the first week of March.
