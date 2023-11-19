Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's fee, earnings and net worth will shock you
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah won millions of hearts with her performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha continued to work on the show after her wedding, but she did not return to the screen following her maternity leave.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Disha charged Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode for TMKOC.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha reportedly earned around Rs. 20 lakh per month in 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has also appeared in Bollywood films like Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' net worth is reported to be around Rs. 37 crore and she owns a BMW premium automobile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has also done popular TV shows including Khichdi, Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai and Aahat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Vakani was one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian TV industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, her net worth includes earnings from different mediums other than acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were reports that Disha did not return to the show due to the ongoing rift with the makers over increasing the fees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Railway Men on OTT and other web series, movies based on the Bhopal Gopal Tragedy
Find Out More