Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43: A look at his bride, previous marriage with Juhi Parmar, daughter and more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff who is playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the show is all set to marry again on February 25. Here's what you need to know...

Janhvi Sharma

Sachin Shroff to remarry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff is all set to marry again on February 25.

Sachin Shroff was married to Juhi Parmar

Sachin, the 50 year old actor was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009.

Sachin Shroff and Juhi Parmar's daughter

Sachin and Juhi parted ways in 2018 and are parents to daughter Samaira.

Sachin Shroff with daughter Samaira

Sachin will be marrying a family friend's sister. The family wants to keep the bride away from the limelight.

Mother-daughter duo

Juhi Parmar has been given the custody of their daughter.

All you need to know about Sachin Shroff's new bride

Sachin's bride-to-be is a part-time event organiser and interior designer.

Sachin Shroff called his earlier marriage loveless

Sachin had called his marriage with Juhi a 'loveless marriage'.

Juhi and Sachin accused each other

Juhi wrote an open letter to Sachin blaming him for washing dirty linen in public.

The two are on cordial terms

Both, Sachin and Juhi seem to have found their peace and are on cordial terms.

Sachin often meets his daughter

Samaria keeps visiting his father and the two spend time together.

