Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43: A look at his bride, previous marriage with Juhi Parmar, daughter and more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff who is playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the show is all set to marry again on February 25. Here's what you need to know...

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023