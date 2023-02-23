Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff to remarry at 43: A look at his bride, previous marriage with Juhi Parmar, daughter and more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff who is playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the show is all set to marry again on February 25. Here's what you need to know...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff is all set to marry again on February 25.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin, the 50 year old actor was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin and Juhi parted ways in 2018 and are parents to daughter Samaira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin will be marrying a family friend's sister. The family wants to keep the bride away from the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Parmar has been given the custody of their daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin's bride-to-be is a part-time event organiser and interior designer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin had called his marriage with Juhi a 'loveless marriage'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi wrote an open letter to Sachin blaming him for washing dirty linen in public.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both, Sachin and Juhi seem to have found their peace and are on cordial terms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samaria keeps visiting his father and the two spend time together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
