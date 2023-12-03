Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more TV shows that courted Boycott trend
The makers talked about Dayaben’s return and everyone was looking forward to the same.
However, the makers fooled the audience yet again as Dayaben did not come back.
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and the fans were reduced to tears.
Angry fans have even called for a boycott. Let’s see more shows which got this boycott tag…
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, when Pakhi turned surrogate, fans were livid.
Kapil Sharma’s show made headlines for a boycott when reports stating the comedian refused to host The Kerala Story cast due to the serious nature of the film surfaced.
Bigg Boss gets boycotted every season. Hence, this time, they decided to be openly biased.
A disrespectful reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kaun Banega Crorepati courted the boycott trend.
Kumkum Bhagya fans called for a boycott when Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia left the show.
Indian Idol has been called for boycott for various reasons too. Sometimes it is because of the judges. Amit Kumar’s revelation shocked fans to the core.
When Naira was killed, when Abhira ended and more, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been boycotted by fans so many times.
Anupamaa also courted the boycott trend. Anupamaa is doing everything but being independent, feel fans.
