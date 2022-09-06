TOP 10 most liked Hindi TV shows

The Ormax Media's Most Liked Hindi TV show list is out. Let's check out which of the TV shows have made it to the TOP 10. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta and more celebs starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unbeatable at the top. 

Source: Bollywood

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is placed 2nd yet again. The drama is currently around Anuj's accident and Kinjal's delivery. 

Source: Bollywood

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most watched and loved reality TV shows of late. KKK12 is placed 3rd.

Source: Bollywood

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan's game-based quiz show saw some interesting contestants coming up. Fans have been enjoying the show a lot it seems. KBC is placed 4th.  

Source: Bollywood

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the fifth spot this week. The post-separation track is working in their favour. 

Source: Bollywood

Kumkum Bhagya

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya is at number 6 this week. PranBir has a loyal fanbase who are hooked to the show.

Source: Bollywood

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora starrer TV show Kundali Bhagya has been placed 7th this week. PreeJun nok-jhok and RishTa's bond is adored by a lot of fans. 

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein is also in the most liked TV show. It is on number 8 this time. Preesha and Rudraksh should now get back together. Rudra is working towards it. 

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a major dip. It used to be in the top five and now is placed 9th. 

Source: Bollywood

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy starrer TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has grabbed the third spot this week. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan's super cute pictures will make you go aww...

 Find Out More