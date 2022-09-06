The Ormax Media's Most Liked Hindi TV show list is out. Let's check out which of the TV shows have made it to the TOP 10.Source: Bollywood
Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta and more celebs starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unbeatable at the top.
Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is placed 2nd yet again. The drama is currently around Anuj's accident and Kinjal's delivery.
Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most watched and loved reality TV shows of late. KKK12 is placed 3rd.
Amitabh Bachchan's game-based quiz show saw some interesting contestants coming up. Fans have been enjoying the show a lot it seems. KBC is placed 4th.
Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the fifth spot this week. The post-separation track is working in their favour.
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya is at number 6 this week. PranBir has a loyal fanbase who are hooked to the show.
Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora starrer TV show Kundali Bhagya has been placed 7th this week. PreeJun nok-jhok and RishTa's bond is adored by a lot of fans.
Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein is also in the most liked TV show. It is on number 8 this time. Preesha and Rudraksh should now get back together. Rudra is working towards it.
Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a major dip. It used to be in the top five and now is placed 9th.
Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy starrer TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has grabbed the third spot this week.
