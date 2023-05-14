Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Before Jennifer Mistry, these stars quit the show

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Mistry who played the role of Mrs. Sodhi left the show accusing the producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was the popular face of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show in 2017 and still there is no replacement.

Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha who was a prominent face as Tarak Mehta left the show midway due to a rift between makers Asit Modi.

Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta known as Anjali Mehta made an exit due to creative differences.

Bhavya Gandhi

Bhavya Gandhi became famous as Tapu left the ongoing show to explore himself as an actor.

Jheel Mehta

Jheel Mehta popularly known as Sonu left the show for further studies.

Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel as Sonu but she too left for studies.

Gurucharan Singh

He played Roshan Singh Sodhi left the show in 2020 due to personal reasons.

Raj Anandkat

Raj Anandkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu but he also made an exit.

