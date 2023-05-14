Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Before Jennifer Mistry, these stars quit the show

Jennifer Mistry who played the role of Mrs. Sodhi left the show accusing the producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was the popular face of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show in 2017 and still there is no replacement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shailesh Lodha who was a prominent face as Tarak Mehta left the show midway due to a rift between makers Asit Modi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Mehta known as Anjali Mehta made an exit due to creative differences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavya Gandhi became famous as Tapu left the ongoing show to explore himself as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jheel Mehta popularly known as Sonu left the show for further studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel as Sonu but she too left for studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played Roshan Singh Sodhi left the show in 2020 due to personal reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Anandkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu but he also made an exit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
