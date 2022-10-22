Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV. Let's have a look at the real families of the actors.Source: Bollywood
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been married for over 20 years now to Jaymala Joshi.Source: Bollywood
Disha Vakaniaka Dayaben got married to Mayur Padiya, a businessman and is a mother to two kids now.Source: Bollywood
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide is married to Snehal and is a proud father to Parth.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer stays with her mother in Mumbai and takes care of her mom.Source: Bollywood
Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs. Bhide is married to Sameer and is a mother to two daughters.Source: Bollywood
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi is married to Mayur Bansiwal aka Bobby and has a daughter.Source: Bollywood
Arvind Vekaria aka Bagha is married and has two children.Source: Bollywood
Shyam Pathak aka Shyam is married to his childhood friend Reshami and has two kids.Source: Bollywood
Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi is married to Arun Ranjankar and has a son.Source: Bollywood
