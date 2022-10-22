Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah real life families

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV. Let's have a look at the real families of the actors.

Janhvi Sharma

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been married for over 20 years now to Jaymala Joshi.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakaniaka Dayaben got married to Mayur Padiya, a businessman and is a mother to two kids now.

Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide is married to Snehal and is a proud father to Parth.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer stays with her mother in Mumbai and takes care of her mom.

Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs. Bhide is married to Sameer and is a mother to two daughters.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi is married to Mayur Bansiwal aka Bobby and has a daughter.

Arvind Vekaria

Arvind Vekaria aka Bagha is married and has two children.

Shyam Pathak

Shyam Pathak aka Shyam is married to his childhood friend Reshami and has two kids.

Ambika Ranjankar

Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi is married to Arun Ranjankar and has a son.

