AI images of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast as Vikings

AI is doing all that you never imagined possible. It has now given Jethalal, Dayaben and more, a Viking appearance and it's just fab.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Dayaben 

Disha Vakani looks breathtaking, no? A fan handle who made the AI image renamed her Dora. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Champaklal Gada 

That is Champak chacha, for you all! He looks handsome, no? His name would be Champnar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jethalal  

Dilip Joshi looks dashing even with that mustache. Meet Jethnar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tapu 

Bhavya Gandhi is etched as Tapu everyone's minds. His Viking name would be Tappnar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhide

Atmaram Tukaram Bhide would be called Arinbjorn. He looks comically menacing, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhavi 

Sonalika Joshi looks so pretty. Her Viking name is Magna. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sundar 

Dayaben is there so will be her Sundar Veera. He is called Sigmund.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baga 

Jethalal's employee Baga looks dashing. His Viking name is Bjorn. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nattu Kaka 

Beloved Nattu Kaka, played by the late Ghanashyam Nayak in the frame. His name is Norbert. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magan 

Last but not the least is another employee from Gada Electronics and the dress man of TMKOC. He is called Magnar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TMKOC 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched sitcoms which completed 15 years recently. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Telugu movies that are a flop in theater but hit on OTT

 

 Find Out More