AI images of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast as Vikings

AI is doing all that you never imagined possible. It has now given Jethalal, Dayaben and more, a Viking appearance and it's just fab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Disha Vakani looks breathtaking, no? A fan handle who made the AI image renamed her Dora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That is Champak chacha, for you all! He looks handsome, no? His name would be Champnar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi looks dashing even with that mustache. Meet Jethnar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavya Gandhi is etched as Tapu everyone's minds. His Viking name would be Tappnar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atmaram Tukaram Bhide would be called Arinbjorn. He looks comically menacing, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonalika Joshi looks so pretty. Her Viking name is Magna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dayaben is there so will be her Sundar Veera. He is called Sigmund.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jethalal's employee Baga looks dashing. His Viking name is Bjorn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beloved Nattu Kaka, played by the late Ghanashyam Nayak in the frame. His name is Norbert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not the least is another employee from Gada Electronics and the dress man of TMKOC. He is called Magnar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched sitcoms which completed 15 years recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!