Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast turn Vikings Part 2

We are back with part two of AI images of the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Vikings. This list includes Munmun Dutta aka Babita and more

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Anjali Mehta 

Neha Mehta is retained as the Anjali. Her Viking name is Anjaliby Mehtus. 

Taarak Mehta 

Shailesh Lodha is also retained despite leaving. His name is Taraknulg Mehtus.

Popatlal 

The umbrella is constant with Popatlal whose Viking name is Popatrud. 

Iyer 

It took us a moment to register that this was Iyer. Viking name: Iyerdy. 

Babita 

Munmun Dutta is gorgeous as always. Her Viking name is Babitaby,

Sonu 

For this, the AI took up Nidhi Bhanushali (former Sonu) and her Viking name is Sonulf.

Abdul 

Sharad Sankla essayed Abdul is also on the list with the Viking name Abdulph. 

Umm, who's thiis? 

Can you Guess this one? He is Sunder's friend. His Viking name is Bolverk. 

Munmun Dutta

Munmun is one of the most popular cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

Shailesh Lodha 

Shailesh is no longer a part of the show. He recently revealed that he won the case against Asit Kumarr Modi.  

Sonu 

Nidhi Bhanushali is also not a part of the show. She is living her life away from the camera. 

