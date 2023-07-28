Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couples who'll make you believe that jodiyaan upar banti hai

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years today. Here are the TMKOC couples who make you believe that jodiyaan upar banti hai.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Jethalal-Daya

TMKOC's Jetha and Daya's jodi is the most unique one. No matter what, they stand for eachother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taarak-Anjali

Diet food also cannot make their love story boring, isn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aatmaram-Madhavi

This is the cutest 'nok-jhok' wali love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babita-Iyer

They are the perfect example of opposites attract!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roshan Singh-Roshan Kaur

Sodhi is the most romantic guy and Roshan is the strict wife! Perfect combo, right?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansraj-Komal

One must learn to express love like Dr. Hathi and Komal do for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bagha-Bawri

'Awww..' is the only when we see this young jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The controversy

TMKOC maker recently landed in trouble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer's accusations

Jennifer accused Asit Modi of sexual assault.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monika Bhadoriya

Monika also supported Jennifer and opened up about the troubles she faced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 new movies and web series releasing in August 2023 in theatres and OTT

 

 Find Out More