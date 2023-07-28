Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couples who'll make you believe that jodiyaan upar banti hai

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years today. Here are the TMKOC couples who make you believe that jodiyaan upar banti hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
TMKOC's Jetha and Daya's jodi is the most unique one. No matter what, they stand for eachother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diet food also cannot make their love story boring, isn't it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the cutest 'nok-jhok' wali love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are the perfect example of opposites attract!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sodhi is the most romantic guy and Roshan is the strict wife! Perfect combo, right?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One must learn to express love like Dr. Hathi and Komal do for each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
'Awww..' is the only when we see this young jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TMKOC maker recently landed in trouble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer accused Asit Modi of sexual assault.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monika also supported Jennifer and opened up about the troubles she faced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!