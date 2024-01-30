Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben’s real name, net worth and other fascinating facts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Disha Vakani has been captivating viewers for a while now with her outstanding performance as "Dayaben" in the well-liked daily soap opera Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha first became interested in performing as a young child because her family has a long history of theater.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The core of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is played by Disha Vakani's character, "Dayaben," thanks to her contagious humor and superb comic timing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes cost 1.5 lakhs each for Disha Vakani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before taking on the role of "Dayaben" on television, Disha Vakani had a string of Bollywood film credits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The films on the list include Love Story 2050, Jodhaa Akbar, C Kkompany, Devdas, Phool Aur Aag, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Kamsin: The Untouched, among many others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha's estimated net worth is Rs. 37 crores, if the reports are accurate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On November 24, 2015, the extraordinarily gifted actress Disha Vakani married businessman Mayur Padia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat 3 to Aashram 4: Most awaited Hindi web series in the next 11 months of 2024
Find Out More