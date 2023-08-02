Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben's return, Popatlal's wedding; things we are waiting to happen in the show

Dayaben is set to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon. With her return, here are more things we are waiting to happen in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. However, there are a certain things we all have been waiting for in the show.

Daya's return

Dayaben will soon return to the show. The producer has promised the same but he has not confirmed if it would be Disha Vakani.

Dayaben's mother

We have still not seen Daya's mother in the show. She is always on the phone and never meets Jethalal.

Popatlal's wedding

Just like Popatlal, we all are waiting for his wedding, aren't we?

Taarak-Anjali's baby?

We have also never seen Anjali and Taarak planning a baby. They have not even taken up this matter.

Babita and Iyer's child

Same with Babita and Iyer, we haven't heard of their plannings either.

Bagha-Bawri's wedding

Bagha and Bawri's engagement had so much drama and now we are waiting for the unique wedding.

Abdul's marriage

Just like Popatlal, Abdul is also not married and we are waiting for it.

Mohanlal's return

Mohanlal's character was also quite interesting. However, we haven't seen Mohanlal again.

The allegations

The show's producer has been in the news for all negative reasons. A few of the cast members have made shocking allegations against him and his team.

