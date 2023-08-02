Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben's return, Popatlal's wedding; things we are waiting to happen in the show

Dayaben is set to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon. With her return, here are more things we are waiting to happen in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. However, there are a certain things we all have been waiting for in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dayaben will soon return to the show. The producer has promised the same but he has not confirmed if it would be Disha Vakani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have still not seen Daya's mother in the show. She is always on the phone and never meets Jethalal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Popatlal, we all are waiting for his wedding, aren't we?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have also never seen Anjali and Taarak planning a baby. They have not even taken up this matter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Same with Babita and Iyer, we haven't heard of their plannings either.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bagha and Bawri's engagement had so much drama and now we are waiting for the unique wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Popatlal, Abdul is also not married and we are waiting for it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's character was also quite interesting. However, we haven't seen Mohanlal again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show's producer has been in the news for all negative reasons. A few of the cast members have made shocking allegations against him and his team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
