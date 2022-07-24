Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 12 years now. Let's take a look at their real families.Source: Bollywood
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been married for over 20 years now. Dilip's wife is Jaymala Joshi.Source: Bollywood
Disha has been married to Mayur Padiya, a businessman, and the two are blessed with two kids.Source: Bollywood
Mandar Chandwadkar is married to Snehal and is a proud father to Parth.Source: Bollywood
Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs. Bhide is married to Sameer and the two have a lovely daughter.Source: Bollywood
Actor Shailesh Lodha is happily married to Swati and the couple is blessed with a daughter named, Swara.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta stays with her mother in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!