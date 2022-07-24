Meet the real life families of Gokuldham wasis

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 12 years now. Let's take a look at their real families.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been married for over 20 years now. Dilip's wife is Jaymala Joshi.

Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani

Disha has been married to Mayur Padiya, a businessman, and the two are blessed with two kids.

Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar is married to Snehal and is a proud father to Parth.

Mrs. Bhide aka Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs. Bhide is married to Sameer and the two have a lovely daughter.

Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha

Actor Shailesh Lodha is happily married to Swati and the couple is blessed with a daughter named, Swara.

Babita Iyer aka Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta stays with her mother in Mumbai.

Thanks For Reading!

