Nidhi Bhanushali used to work as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one pretty lady who have experimented with her looks in real life.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Bhanushali has a spirit of an adventurer. She has been touring around the country visiting unexplored places. Here's her Baywatch avatar...Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Bhanushali had shocked everyone by opting for dreadlocks for her hairstyle.Source: Bollywood
Every girl's comfortable and go-to style is a bun. Be it at home or outside, a bun is so cosy and easy and hassle-free.Source: Bollywood
There's a different kinda vibes and haze in the atmosphere when you are in mountains filled with snow. Everything you are glows from within. Check Nidhi's happiness here.Source: Bollywood
Here's Nidhi Bhanushali's most talked about avatar, the bohemian look. She looks very pretty indeed.Source: Bollywood
Once upon a time, Nidhi used to have a very long and gorgeous mane. Both Nidhi and her gorgeous hair are our favourite.Source: Bollywood
While experimenting with her looks, Nidhi Bhanushali also sported bangs. She looked super cute in bangs, didn't she?Source: Bollywood
Here's Nidhi Bhanushali channeling her inner child with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja's little oneSource: Bollywood
Sometimes, it's fun to have shirt tresses while experimenting with your hairdo. Here's Nidhi in a short crop.Source: Bollywood
Finally, here's Nidhi in a pixie cut. She let go of her dreadlocks. What do you think about this look?Source: Bollywood
