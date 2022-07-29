Nidhi Bhanushali's striking looks

Nidhi Bhanushali used to work as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one pretty lady who have experimented with her looks in real life.

Shivani Pawaskar

Nidhi's Baywatch avatar

Nidhi Bhanushali has a spirit of an adventurer. She has been touring around the country visiting unexplored places. Here's her Baywatch avatar...

Nidhi with dreadlocks

Nidhi Bhanushali had shocked everyone by opting for dreadlocks for her hairstyle.

Nidhi in a bun

Every girl's comfortable and go-to style is a bun. Be it at home or outside, a bun is so cosy and easy and hassle-free.

Nidhi's unkempt happy hair

There's a different kinda vibes and haze in the atmosphere when you are in mountains filled with snow. Everything you are glows from within. Check Nidhi's happiness here.

Nidhi's bohemian avatar

Here's Nidhi Bhanushali's most talked about avatar, the bohemian look. She looks very pretty indeed.

Nidhi with a luscious mane

Once upon a time, Nidhi used to have a very long and gorgeous mane. Both Nidhi and her gorgeous hair are our favourite.

Nidhi sports bangs

While experimenting with her looks, Nidhi Bhanushali also sported bangs. She looked super cute in bangs, didn't she?

Nidhi with two buns

Here's Nidhi Bhanushali channeling her inner child with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja's little one

Nidhi with short crop

Sometimes, it's fun to have shirt tresses while experimenting with your hairdo. Here's Nidhi in a short crop.

Nidhi with a pixie cut

Finally, here's Nidhi in a pixie cut. She let go of her dreadlocks. What do you think about this look?

