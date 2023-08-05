Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is having the best time of her life in Dubai; see pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita is enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her mother.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Dubai trip

Munmun Dutta is in Dubai for a vacation. She has been sharing a lot of pictures.

The beautiful views

Her pictures show how beautiful the country is.

Travel buddies

Munmun is on a vacation with her mother.

Selfie time

Munmun's pretty smile has our heart.

Shopping is a must!

Munmun is getting back a lot of shopping bags with her from Dubai.

Pretty ladies

Munmun and her mother look so pretty together.

Diva

Munmun is the diva and her stylish looks are proof.

Bong beauty

The glow on her face is so beautiful.

Classy

We loved Munmun's blue and yellow jumpsuit.

The devonational way

Munmun made sure that he does remember God while on this beautiful trip.

