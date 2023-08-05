Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is having the best time of her life in Dubai; see pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita is enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Munmun Dutta is in Dubai for a vacation. She has been sharing a lot of pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her pictures show how beautiful the country is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun is on a vacation with her mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun's pretty smile has our heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun is getting back a lot of shopping bags with her from Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun and her mother look so pretty together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun is the diva and her stylish looks are proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The glow on her face is so beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We loved Munmun's blue and yellow jumpsuit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munmun made sure that he does remember God while on this beautiful trip.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
