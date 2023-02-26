Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Sachin Shroff gets married; check out first photo and all about his secret wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff has got married for the second time. Here, take a look at his first wedding photos which are all things mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023