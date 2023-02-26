Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Sachin Shroff gets married; check out first photo and all about his secret wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff has got married for the second time. Here, take a look at his first wedding photos which are all things mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sachin Shroff married

The actor got married for the second time, yesterday to Chandni Kothi.

First photos out

The first photos of the couple post their wedding have surfaced online.

Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares Sachin's first wedding photo

Aishwarya posted the first happy photos of the newly married pair which were all things cute.

Wedding look

Sachin, for his special day was seen wearing an orange-coloured sherwani whereas Chandni wore a pretty blue and orange-coloured lehenga.

Lavish cocktail party

The actor on February 24, had hosted a grand cocktail party and the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were seen.

Who is Chandni, Sachin's wife?

Reportedly she is an interior designer and a very good friend of Sachin's sister.

Chandni's simplicity floored Sachin

In an interview, the actor revealed that Sachin's simple nature floored him and he wanted to give love a second chance.

Sachin's past

The actor was married to TV actress Juhi Parmar on on February 15, 2009 in Jaipur. They have a child named Samaira and after nine years they separated.

Giving love another chance

Five years after separating from Chandni, the actor decided to fall in love again.

Not love at first sight

Sachin took his family's suggestion and got married. He had revealed that his marriage to Juhi was however loveless.

