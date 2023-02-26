Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Sachin Shroff gets married; check out first photo and all about his secret wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff has got married for the second time. Here, take a look at his first wedding photos which are all things mesmerising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
The actor got married for the second time, yesterday to Chandni Kothi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first photos of the couple post their wedding have surfaced online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya posted the first happy photos of the newly married pair which were all things cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin, for his special day was seen wearing an orange-coloured sherwani whereas Chandni wore a pretty blue and orange-coloured lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor on February 24, had hosted a grand cocktail party and the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were seen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly she is an interior designer and a very good friend of Sachin's sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, the actor revealed that Sachin's simple nature floored him and he wanted to give love a second chance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was married to TV actress Juhi Parmar on on February 15, 2009 in Jaipur. They have a child named Samaira and after nine years they separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five years after separating from Chandni, the actor decided to fall in love again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin took his family's suggestion and got married. He had revealed that his marriage to Juhi was however loveless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
