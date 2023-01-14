Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunil Holkar passes away at 40; know all about the actor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar is no more. Here's everything you need to know about the actor who was 40, when he passed away.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023