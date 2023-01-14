Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunil Holkar passes away at 40; know all about the actor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar is no more. Here's everything you need to know about the actor who was 40, when he passed away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
Sunil's demise has left a void in the heart of his sea of followers.
As per media reports floating online, the actor was down with liver cirrhosis for which he was also undergoing treatment.
The actor was last seen in Goshta Eka Paithanichi which was a national award-winning Marathi movie.
The actor was known for doing pivotal roles and his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was a delight to watch.
Reportedly, the actor knew that his health was deteriorating and had asked his friend to post a status on Whatsapp.
Sunil had asked his buddy to post a status on social media where he had asked him to write that it was his 'last post'.
Reportedly, the actor left behind his wife, parents and two children which is very tragic.
The star has done Marathi movies like Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle to name a few.
The demise of the star has come as a shock for the telly industry and also for the Marathi film fraternity.
