What does Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame do to keep herself so pretty and fit? Here we are with the diet secrets of Munmun Dutta.
Munmun Dutta begins her morning at 5:30 am. She then hits the gym after drinking loads of water. She sometimes eats a banana before heading out to the gym.
Munmun also eats a few dry fruits or soaked almonds before going to the gym. Munmun Dutta is very particular about eating healthy.
For her breakfast, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress eats either poha, upma, or cereals with some seasonal fruits.
Munmun Dutta is a huge fan of Ghar Ka Khana. She especially loves rice. She includes homemade ghee in her lunch and dinner too.
When you are eating, plating does matter, doesn't it? Munmun Dutta believes that plating when eating is important to enjoy your food.
Munmun Dutta revealed that she avoids having anything with wheat in it. She shared that she cannot digest what but mentioned that she loves paranthas.
When it's evening Munmun Dutta indulges in some fruits with some masala quinoa on the side. She also eats fruits in the evening. She eats snacks before drinking tea or coffee to avoid acidity.
Munmun loves having daal khichdi and swears by it. She can savour daal-khichdi anytime anywhere.
