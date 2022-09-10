Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the show is a bombshell in real life.Source: Bollywood
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures for her fans.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta shared a series of pictures wherein she donned royal blue and pink shade lehenga.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta captioned the pictures as, 'Janmashtami shoot'.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta completed her look with mang tikka, hanging earrungs, bangles and kamar pata.Source: Bollywood
Munmun Dutta added oomph to her look by wearing gajra on her braided hair.Source: Bollywood
