Tejasswi Prakash caught with love bite, marriage with Karan Kundrra on the cards soon? Here's all you need to know

Is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to boyfriend Karan Kundrra? Her latest love bite photos have some interesting details to notice; check out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash grabs headlines

She was seen reportedly outside a salon wearing a bodycon dress showcasing her love bite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awkward feeling

The actress was feeling weird post seeing the paps who were highlighting the love bite near her neck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi got a hickey

Fans were quick to notice the love bite she had received by Karan Kundrra on her neck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Topic of discussion

Tejasswi and Karan have been in a relationship since they entered Bigg Boss 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Valentine's day gift

In the clip, the actress was seen wishing the paps Happy Valentine's Day. Was this the love bite given by Karan on the day of love?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marriage on the cards?

Will Tejasswi and Karan get married soon? Is the love bite snap proof of their seriousness?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans support the love bite

Tejasswi's fans said that she should flaunt the love bite and people who have issues should not see the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Revealing

Some of the netizens felt that the actress should have hidden the love bite with makeup but she deliberately showed off the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoids marriage related questions

Tejasswi and Karan have often skipped the question of marriage when asked by the paps reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple goals

Time will tell if Tejasswi and Karan will marry this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who are bold beauties with brains

 

 Find Out More