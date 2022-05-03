10 TV actresses sexiest back

TV actresses enjoy massive popularity across the country. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that some of the TV actresses are more popular than film stars. Today, we will have a dekko at 10 actresses who love to flaunt their sexy backs!

Shivani Pawaskar

Ankita Lokhande

The Smart Jodi actress is one of the prettiest entertainers in the industry. Ankita sure knows how to stun in backless outfits.

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Erica Fernandes is one of the fittest actresses we have. Erica has been experimenting a lot with her fashion choices. Here's Erica in a SEXY back.

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan flaunted her toned back in swimwear and sent her fans into a tizzy!

Nia Sharma

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Nia Sharma is the boldest chick on the block. Here's Nia is a halter-neck backless gown.

Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a hottie in real life. From backless dresses to backless swimwear, she is uber glamorous and sexy!

Rubina Dilaik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik had shared one photoshoot a couple of days ago in which she was seen flaunting her back! Fans were bowled over with her boldness.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh is one gorgeous actress who loves to flaunt her toned physique. Here's Sanjeeda going backless.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra is one helluva hottie as well. Here's when she went backless for a garba night.

Sriti Jha

Rumoured to be a participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha wore a strapless backless gown for an awards night. She stole hearts and how!

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is a DIVA! And the picture is proof!

