Tejasswi gets a spot in top UK's 2022 South Asian celebrities list

The actress has grabbed a position amid stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Top star

Tejasswi's name has come in the top 10 list of the top 50 South Asian celeb list.

Source: Bollywood

Too popular

The TV star has a huge fanbase and is very popular in India and even internationally.

Source: Bollywood

What is the UK list of top 50 South Asian celebs

Reportedly, the list is made based on the phenomenal work, and fan impact on the star.

Source: Bollywood

Most famous choice

The diva grabbed the eighth spot reportedly on UK's South Asian Celebrity list.

Source: Bollywood

Fan girl

It looks like Tejasswi is fan favourite as she has got this big achievement.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi's career

She is known for her quality roles on Indian TV and in the world of Marathi cinema.

Source: Bollywood

Bigg Boss 15 winner

The actress is a born winner as she had taken the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 home.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy smile

The diva continues to woo her fans with her gorgeous smile in every frame.

Source: Bollywood

Inspiration

Tejasswi is surely inspiring Gen Z of the country with her awards and achievements.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

