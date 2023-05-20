TV pairs who fell in love on reality shows

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

A lot of celebs met on reality shows and fell madly in love with one another.

Here, take a look at celebrities who fell in love while being on the reality show.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's bond grew stronger on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 where they fell in love.

Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly fell in love on Rahul Ka Swayamwar show, got married and then separated.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Malik had met in Bigg Boss 7 house.

Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilka had met in Cinestars Ki Khoj where they fell in love.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met on the sets of Bigg Boss 7.

Aditi Sharma- Sarwar Ahuja first met on Cinestars Ki Khoj .

Puneesh Sharma- Bandgi Kalra met on the sets of Bigg Boss 11.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel fell in love in the Bigg Boss house but their breakup made their fans sad.

