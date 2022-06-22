Tejasswi and Karan make for one of the loveliest couples...Source: Bollywood
TejRan taking a bike ride and posing...Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi-Karan share sizzling chemistry...Source: Bollywood
Karan and Teja never stop showing affection...Source: Bollywood
Both are mad hatters in their own way...Source: Bollywood
Never stop showing love to your loved ones...Source: Bollywood
TejRan has been celebrating loads of firsts...Source: Bollywood
Participating in trends has become common...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!