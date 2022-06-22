Love on reality TV shows

Here's looking at stars who found love on reality TV shows.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's love blossomed on Bigg Boss 14.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana were the lovebirds on Bigg Boss 13.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss and now they are happily married.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are together thanks to Bigg Boss 15.

Pneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra

Pneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra painted Bigg Boss 11 red with their love.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on Bigg Boss OTT and found solace in each other. But reportedly they have now parted ways.

