Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy and more TV stars charge hefty fee for playing Naagin

Have you been a fan of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin? If so then you will be shocked to know how much Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy and other TV stars took to play the role of the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress took Rs 2 lakh per episode to play the dynamic role of a snake in Naagin 6.Source: Bollywood
She essayed the role of Bani Singhania in Naagin 5 and reportedly took Rs 50,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
The TV star reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode and was seen in Naagin 4.Source: Bollywood
The Qubool Hai actress essayed Bela in season 3 of Naagin franchise. She took Rs 60,000 reportedly for per episode.Source: Bollywood
She was the face of Naagin show and took Rs 2 lakh for essaying the role of Shivanya and Shivangi.Source: Bollywood
She played the role of a serpent in Naagin 6 and reportedly took Rs 70,000 per episode as per Indiatvnews.Source: Bollywood
She had played the role of a naagin in season 5 and reportedly took Rs 1.5 lakh for essaying Sarvashresth Adi Naagin, per episode.Source: Bollywood
She was a part of Naagin 3 and reportedly took Rs 1.3 lakh per episode. Ekta Kapoor is her very good friend, for the unversed.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly she got Rs 25,000 for playing the role of a serpent in the mythological drama show.Source: Bollywood
The actress essayed the role of naagin Manyata on the serial and reportedly got Rs 35,000 for each episode.Source: Bollywood
