Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy and more TV stars charge hefty fee for playing Naagin

Have you been a fan of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin? If so then you will be shocked to know how much Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy and other TV stars took to play the role of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash

The actress took Rs 2 lakh per episode to play the dynamic role of a snake in Naagin 6.

Surbhi Chandna

She essayed the role of Bani Singhania in Naagin 5 and reportedly took Rs 50,000 per episode.

Nia Sharma

The TV star reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode and was seen in Naagin 4.

Surbhi Jyoti

The Qubool Hai actress essayed Bela in season 3 of Naagin franchise. She took Rs 60,000 reportedly for per episode.

Mouni Roy

She was the face of Naagin show and took Rs 2 lakh for essaying the role of Shivanya and Shivangi.

Adaa Khann

She played the role of a serpent in Naagin 6 and reportedly took Rs 70,000 per episode as per Indiatvnews.

Hina Khan

She had played the role of a naagin in season 5 and reportedly took Rs 1.5 lakh for essaying Sarvashresth Adi Naagin, per episode.

Anita Hassanandani

She was a part of Naagin 3 and reportedly took Rs 1.3 lakh per episode. Ekta Kapoor is her very good friend, for the unversed.

Jasmin Bhasin

Reportedly she got Rs 25,000 for playing the role of a serpent in the mythological drama show.

Sayantani Ghosh

The actress essayed the role of naagin Manyata on the serial and reportedly got Rs 35,000 for each episode.

